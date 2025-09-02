Left Menu

Himachal's Power Struggle: A Financial Jolt from Independent Producers

Independent power producers owe Himachal Pradesh over Rs 1,177.89 crore, primarily from the Baspa project. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized legal action and retaining state interests. Significant court cases involve the Shanan and BBMB projects with potential state royalties. Transport issues were raised in the state Assembly concerning road closures affecting school children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:47 IST
Himachal's Power Struggle: A Financial Jolt from Independent Producers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial challenge, over 20 independent power producers collectively owe the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board a staggering Rs 1,177.89 crore. Notably, the Baspa project alone accounts for Rs 874.69 crore. This was disclosed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Sukhu responded to inquiries about the delay in recovering the dues, attributing it primarily to disagreements over the applicable interest rate. He assured that the government is determined to protect the state's interests and has engaged top legal experts to resolve disputes with various power producers.

The state's legal pursuits also include the Shanan project and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) case, both heading to the Supreme Court this September. Success in these cases could yield significant financial returns for the state. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri addressed transportation concerns, specifically the closure of key Himachal Roadways routes affecting school children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

 Global
2
Punjab Flood Relief: Unwavering Medical Support Amid Crisis

Punjab Flood Relief: Unwavering Medical Support Amid Crisis

 India
3
OAS Officer Arrested in Rs 4 Crore Government Funds Misuse Case

OAS Officer Arrested in Rs 4 Crore Government Funds Misuse Case

 India
4
Judicial Ruling Challenges Trump's Military Deployment Strategy

Judicial Ruling Challenges Trump's Military Deployment Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025