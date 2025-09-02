Himachal's Power Struggle: A Financial Jolt from Independent Producers

In a significant financial challenge, over 20 independent power producers collectively owe the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board a staggering Rs 1,177.89 crore. Notably, the Baspa project alone accounts for Rs 874.69 crore. This was disclosed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Sukhu responded to inquiries about the delay in recovering the dues, attributing it primarily to disagreements over the applicable interest rate. He assured that the government is determined to protect the state's interests and has engaged top legal experts to resolve disputes with various power producers.

The state's legal pursuits also include the Shanan project and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) case, both heading to the Supreme Court this September. Success in these cases could yield significant financial returns for the state. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri addressed transportation concerns, specifically the closure of key Himachal Roadways routes affecting school children.

