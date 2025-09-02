Andhra Pradesh Powers Forward: Energy Infrastructure and Safety Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh's commitment to a reliable power supply is evident as Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar underscores the importance of renewable energy and infrastructure development. This comes amidst noteworthy growth in power generation overseen by APGENCO and APPDCL.

Kumar highlighted significant milestones including a 20.3% increase in power generation as of August 2025, with a commendable performance at Srisailam Hydel Power Station. Upcoming projects like Narla Tatarao and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Stations are also on track for completion.

Addressing safety concerns, Kumar pointed to human error as a primary cause of electrical accidents and emphasized preventive strategies over compensation. He directed DISCOMs to employ AI tools and conduct awareness campaigns to ensure safety.

