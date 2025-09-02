Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Powers Forward: Energy Infrastructure and Safety Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar commits to reliable power supply by expanding renewable energy, improving infrastructure, and addressing safety. APGENCO and APPDCL projects progress with remarkable growth in power generation. Kumar emphasizes prevention of electrical accidents and directs DISCOMs to enhance safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh Powers Forward: Energy Infrastructure and Safety Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's commitment to a reliable power supply is evident as Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar underscores the importance of renewable energy and infrastructure development. This comes amidst noteworthy growth in power generation overseen by APGENCO and APPDCL.

Kumar highlighted significant milestones including a 20.3% increase in power generation as of August 2025, with a commendable performance at Srisailam Hydel Power Station. Upcoming projects like Narla Tatarao and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Stations are also on track for completion.

Addressing safety concerns, Kumar pointed to human error as a primary cause of electrical accidents and emphasized preventive strategies over compensation. He directed DISCOMs to employ AI tools and conduct awareness campaigns to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

 Global
2
Punjab Flood Relief: Unwavering Medical Support Amid Crisis

Punjab Flood Relief: Unwavering Medical Support Amid Crisis

 India
3
OAS Officer Arrested in Rs 4 Crore Government Funds Misuse Case

OAS Officer Arrested in Rs 4 Crore Government Funds Misuse Case

 India
4
Judicial Ruling Challenges Trump's Military Deployment Strategy

Judicial Ruling Challenges Trump's Military Deployment Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025