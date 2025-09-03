Investors Unsettled as U.S. Court Ruling on Trump Tariffs Rocks Markets

Wall Street experienced a rocky start to September as investors grappled with the aftermath of an appeals court ruling declaring most of President Donald Trump's tariffs illegal. The decision, which allows the tariffs to remain until October 14, prompted Trump to seek an expedited Supreme Court ruling, adding uncertainty to an already volatile market.

'The market is now questioning whether the Trump administration has compromised international trade relationships while sacrificing tariff revenue,' commented Oliver Pursche of Wealthspire Advisors. September, historically a turbulent month for stocks, sees investors wary of more market fluctuations ahead of the anticipated fourth-quarter stability.

Stock indices reflected the volatility with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closing lower. Despite widespread anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month, sectors like real estate saw significant declines. Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz announced a major restructuring, and PepsiCo shares rose following a substantial investment by Elliott Management.

(With inputs from agencies.)