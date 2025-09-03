Bhutan's Prime Minister to Pay Homage in Ayodhya

Bhutan's Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, is set to make an official visit to Ayodhya on September 5, 2025, where he will offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The visit, confirmed by District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde, will see the Bhutanese leader welcomed with a red carpet ceremony.

According to Funde, the Prime Minister's itinerary includes arriving in Ayodhya around 9:30 AM, participating in prayer services, and attending a specially organized banquet in his honor. This marks his continued diplomatic engagements with India, with the visit concluding around 1:30 PM before heading to New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs notes that the visit is part of a broader engagement from September 3 to 6, including stops in Gaya and the capital. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet the Bhutanese leader in Delhi, signaling the robust ties between India and Bhutan, further strengthened following PM Tobgay's visit earlier this year.