Tiruppur's Textile Industry Faces Gravity of US Tariff

The textile hub of Tiruppur, India, is grappling with a formidable challenge posed by the US's 50% tariff on exports, straining its robust garment industry. With significant export orders from the US on hold, local leaders urge the government to provide fiscal relief and strategic support to mitigate economic repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:23 IST
The thread and knitting industry in Tiruppur faces uncertainty due to the 50% tariffs imposed by the US (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The textile heartland of Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, is reeling under the weight of a 50% tariff imposed by the United States, sharply impacting the region's vital knitted garment export sector. The industry, which holds a commanding 68% of India's knitted ready-made garment exports, is experiencing significant disruptions.

Industry leaders are vocal about their concerns, with Tirukumaran, General Secretary of Tiruppur Exporters Association, revealing that myriad US orders remain suspended due to the tariff, with some buyers requesting untenable discounts. Appeals have been made to the central government for urgent assistance.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has highlighted the ongoing crisis in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the central government to take decisive action. The local industry relies heavily on US exports and specific financial intervention is sought to prevent job losses and economic slowdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

