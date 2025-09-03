Tiruppur's Textile Industry Faces Gravity of US Tariff

The textile heartland of Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, is reeling under the weight of a 50% tariff imposed by the United States, sharply impacting the region's vital knitted garment export sector. The industry, which holds a commanding 68% of India's knitted ready-made garment exports, is experiencing significant disruptions.

Industry leaders are vocal about their concerns, with Tirukumaran, General Secretary of Tiruppur Exporters Association, revealing that myriad US orders remain suspended due to the tariff, with some buyers requesting untenable discounts. Appeals have been made to the central government for urgent assistance.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has highlighted the ongoing crisis in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the central government to take decisive action. The local industry relies heavily on US exports and specific financial intervention is sought to prevent job losses and economic slowdowns.

