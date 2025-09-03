Jammu & Kashmir Faces Torrential Downpours as Rivers Swell, Red Alerts Issued

Continuous heavy rainfall has been causing havoc across Jammu & Kashmir, with several districts experiencing swelling rivers and flash flood-like conditions. In Rajouri, the incessant downpour has forced authorities to maintain a high level of alertness as roads close and rivers rise.

The situation remains dire in Doda's Bhalesa and Bhaderwah areas, where torrential rains continue for the second consecutive day. The Tawi River is reported to be in spate, and the Jhelum River in Srinagar has seen significant water level rises. Similarly, the Chenab River swells due to ongoing showers in the upper regions.

With the altered weather conditions, many homes find themselves inundated with water from the Chenab River. Sunil Kumar Bhutyal, ADC Bhaderwah, notes that the Jammu & Kashmir Meteorological Department has issued fresh advisories, warning of heavy rainfall, potential cloudbursts, landslides, and mudslides. School closures and travel advisories have been enforced, especially near water bodies, due to the potential risks.

The adverse weather has prompted the closure of interstate roads, such as the Bhaderwah-Chamba road, as advised by ADC Bhutyal. Amid this chaos, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for numerous districts in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and other northern states.

Districts under alert in Jammu & Kashmir include Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Reasi, among others, with regions like Reasi recording as much as 203 mm of rain in just 24 hours. Other areas, including Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, have also been put on high alert due to the relentless rains.

IMD data show widespread rainfall beyond Jammu & Kashmir, with heavy downpours in states such as Chhattisgarh and moderate rainfalls across several others, including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, raising concerns about further possible disruptions.