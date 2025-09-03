Yamuna Flooding Crisis Sparks Mass Evacuations in Delhi

The Yamuna River's water level has risen alarmingly, causing widespread flooding in several areas of Delhi on Wednesday, leading to mass evacuations and an urgent mobilization of relief efforts. Particularly affected are low-lying regions such as Yamuna Khadar, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, and Nigam Bodh Ghat.

In response, relief camps have been established, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified its operations. NDRF Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh confirmed the deployment of multiple teams, stating, "The people living in the low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations. Our teams have been deployed here since last night...14-18 teams are on standby...Four teams are deployed here," as reported by ANI.

Residents in Yamuna Bazar, Old Usmanpur, and Old Garhi Mendu have also faced evacuations, with many leaving homes along with their cattle after floodwaters infiltrated their villages. As of earlier today, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi had crossed the danger threshold, influenced by days of continuous heavy rainfall, triggering preventive evacuations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rain and thunderstorms in the coming days, raising ongoing concerns about the flood situation.