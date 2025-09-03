Bond Market Tremors Trigger Record High Gold Prices Amid Global Economic Unrest

A worldwide sell-off in long-dated bonds sent Japan's borrowing costs to unprecedented levels on Wednesday, as fears over government debt sustainability and long-term inflation impacted investors across Europe. In response, spot gold surged to a record high of $3,546.99, marking a shift from traditionally low-risk government debt to alternative safe-haven assets.

The yield on Japan's 30-year government bonds climbed to 3.255%, emulating similar rises in British gilts, U.S. Treasuries, and Canadian bonds earlier in the week. Deutsche Bank's CEO, Christian Sewing, highlighted the absence of necessary economic reforms as a contributing factor, warning of potential further turbulence in long-dated debt should political instability prevail.

Meanwhile, financial strategies are being adjusted across nations. British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is poised to introduce tax hikes in the autumn budget, and France's Prime Minister may lose a confidence vote over spending cuts. Analysts predict that higher Japanese yields will discourage investment in overseas government debts, feeding into global market instability.

