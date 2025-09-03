Left Menu

Tragic Leap: Marital Strife Leads to Shocking Incident

A middle-aged woman was seriously injured after reportedly jumping from a roof following a domestic quarrel with her husband. The incident, filmed and circulated on social media, occurred in Dakoli village. Police are investigating, and the woman's husband is currently at large while facing legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A middle-aged woman suffered severe injuries after allegedly leaping from the roof of a two-story home following a dispute with her husband, according to police statements on Wednesday.

The shocking incident, which took place in Dakoli village, Gonda area, was captured on video and has rapidly spread on social media platforms.

Police reports suggest the woman, who remains hospitalized, was driven to the desperate act by her husband's ongoing harassment over marital issues. Authorities are actively pursuing the husband, now in hiding, while a case has been formally registered. Investigators are also verifying the video's legitimacy and its origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

