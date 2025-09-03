Tragic Leap: Marital Strife Leads to Shocking Incident

A middle-aged woman suffered severe injuries after allegedly leaping from the roof of a two-story home following a dispute with her husband, according to police statements on Wednesday.

The shocking incident, which took place in Dakoli village, Gonda area, was captured on video and has rapidly spread on social media platforms.

Police reports suggest the woman, who remains hospitalized, was driven to the desperate act by her husband's ongoing harassment over marital issues. Authorities are actively pursuing the husband, now in hiding, while a case has been formally registered. Investigators are also verifying the video's legitimacy and its origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)