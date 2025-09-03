Andhra Pradesh Accelerates Power Expansion for Growing Demand

In a significant move to cope with surging power demands, Andhra Pradesh is rapidly advancing its transmission network expansion projects, totaling Rs 14,962 crore, according to Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar. These projects span 400 kV, 220 kV, and 132 kV levels, targeting timely and quality execution, particularly in strategic areas like ports and industrial hubs.

The state's commitment is not just about expansion but also ensuring high standards of quality and safety, as reiterated by Kumar during a review with top officials from APTRANSCO. The projects aim to enhance infrastructure for areas such as Amaravati's proposed metro rail services, aquaculture substations, and future data centers in Visakhapatnam. Strategic initiatives also include upgrading existing substations and addressing power tripping issues.

Kumar emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technologies, such as Gas Insulated Substations and Battery Energy Storage Systems, to bolster Andhra Pradesh's power infrastructure significantly. APTRANSCO's pioneering bid in large-scale energy storage solidifies the state's leadership in power solutions. The ongoing initiatives also prepare for the state's greenfield capital city, Amaravati, with new substations and an upgraded network poised to support the growing energy needs.