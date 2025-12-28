Andhra Pradesh's Visionary Leap into Quantum Computing: Transforming Amaravati into a Global Tech Hub

In an ambitious move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a groundbreaking policy aimed at establishing the state as a global leader in quantum computing. With a focus on nurturing Gen Z talent and creating a thriving ecosystem, the policy introduces a Rs 100 crore reward for any Andhraite winning a Nobel Prize in the field.

The Quantum Valley initiative in Amaravati offers substantial incentives for startups, including grants, seed funding, and go-to-market support. Additionally, rental subsidies and access to cutting-edge infrastructure underscore Naidu's commitment to fostering innovation and positioning Andhra Pradesh as a competitive player in advanced technologies.

Andhra's forward-thinking policy aims to cultivate a robust education and industry framework, preparing the state for prominence in the quantum sector by 2030. This bold venture emphasizes the state's strategic vision to harness quantum technologies for national and global competitiveness, setting a precedent for India's technological advancement.