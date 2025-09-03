Left Menu

KEC Agritech's Bold Vision: 225 CBG Plants by 2027

KEC Agritech plans to set up 15 compressed biogas parks across five states due to rising demand and government incentives. The company aims to establish 225 plants by 2027, enhancing energy security and waste management. The CBG market is projected to reach USD 37.63 billion by 2032.

Updated: 03-09-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KEC Agritech has announced its ambitious plan to establish 15 compressed biogas (CBG) parks across five states over the coming years. The move is driven by rising demand for cleaner fuel alternatives and government incentives aimed at boosting CBG production, according to company CEO Jitendra Narayan.

The company, which recently inaugurated a CBG park in Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh, aims to expand its footprint to more than 225 plants by 2027. KEC Agritech is on track to complete this year with over 74 such facilities, underscoring its commitment to the green fuel sector.

Narayan cited the potential of CBG as a transformative force in energy transition, addressing critical national goals like energy security, waste management, and rural income generation. With expectations that the CBG market will reach USD 37.63 billion by 2032, the sector is poised for significant growth, fueled by government targets and robust support mechanisms.

