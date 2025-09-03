Left Menu

Governor Unveils 16th Edition of Hindi Literary Masterpiece

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla released the 16th edition of the acclaimed book 'Hindi Ka Gadya Sahitya', authored by the late Acharya Ramchandra Tiwari. This edition is compiled by his son, Dr Premvrat Tiwari, and is hailed as an essential resource for Hindi prose scholars.

In a notable event at Raj Bhavan, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unveiled the 16th edition of 'Hindi Ka Gadya Sahitya'. This influential literary work, originally penned by the esteemed late scholar Acharya Ramchandra Tiwari, has been updated by his son, Dr Premvrat Tiwari, to include expanded insights.

Governor Shukla lauded the book as a pivotal reference in Hindi prose literature, acknowledged for its rigorous research and profound critical analysis. He reflected on its historical significance, noting that since its inaugural publication in 1955, the text has been a beacon for Hindi literary scholarship.

The ceremony featured important insights from special guests like Prof. Chittaranjan Mishra and Prof. Himanshu Chaturvedi, who praised the book's richness and Tiwari's insightful critique. The event was attended by prominent academics and coordinators, including Dr Dharmvrat Tiwari, who managed the proceedings.

