Celebrating the Legacy of Shrilal Shukla: Master of Satirical Realism in Hindi Literature

Shrilal Shukla's iconic novel 'Raag Darbari' offers a satirical critique of India's socio-political decay, portraying a village as a microcosm of national corruption. Celebrated posthumously on his 100th birth anniversary, Shukla's works expose societal flaws with humor and insight, cementing his place in modern Hindi literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:28 IST
On what would have been his 100th birthday, the literary world reflects on the profound impact of Shrilal Shukla, the Hindi writer who revolutionized satirical realism with his 1968 novel 'Raag Darbari'. The novel, initially dismissed by some critics, eventually earned Shukla the prestigious Sahitya Akademi award in 1969.

'Raag Darbari' intricately weaves a narrative that critiques the socio-political fabric of India, using the fictional village of Shivpalganj as a metaphor for a troubled nation. Shukla's portrayal of corruption, moral decay, and the paradox of development resonates with readers even today, showcasing his skill in depicting stark realities with a humorous undertone.

Shukla's legacy extends beyond 'Raag Darbari'. Through works like 'Makaan' and 'Bishrampur Ka Sant', he continued to explore themes of moral and political decay. His significant contributions to Hindi literature remain a testament to his ability to fuse satire with a critique of modern society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

