India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi's Vision for a Trillion-Dollar Market

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with prominent semiconductor CEOs during the SEMICON India 2025 event, expressing optimism about India's role as a burgeoning hub for innovation in the semiconductor sector. The CEOs showed faith in India's capacity to lead in this field, Modi said on X, citing the country's ongoing reform initiatives.

Attending the event at Yashobhoomi, Modi highlighted that the confidence from global investors underscores India's potential to shape its semiconductor future. He likened chips to 'digital diamonds,' emphasizing their power in driving 21st-century progress, and forecasted India's significant stake in the semiconductor market, poised to exceed $1 trillion soon.

The Prime Minister outlined India's swift advancements since the inception of the Semicon India programme in 2021, with substantial investments paving the way for ten semiconductor projects. Highlighting streamlined processes, he noted the National Single Window System's role in reducing bureaucratic hurdles, fostering an inviting climate for foreign investment and rapid industrial growth.