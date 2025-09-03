Left Menu

Krystal Integrated Secures Major Contract to Elevate Maharashtra Welfare Institutions

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd has been awarded a significant Rs 370-crore contract by Pune's Commissionerate of Social Welfare. The five-year project focuses on providing mechanised housekeeping and outsourced manpower services across welfare institutions throughout Maharashtra, enhancing living and learning conditions in hostels, schools, and homes for vulnerable communities.

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd (KISL) announced Wednesday that it has secured a Rs 370-crore contract from the Commissionerate of Social Welfare in Pune. This significant mandate involves providing mechanised housekeeping and manpower services across various welfare facilities.

The five-year agreement will span hostels, residential schools, welfare homes, training institutes, and administrative offices throughout Maharashtra. By implementing professional facility management, KISL aims to improve the safety and quality of these environments, benefiting students, senior citizens, and other vulnerable populations.

CEO Sanjay Dighe emphasized the importance of this contract for enhancing Maharashtra's social welfare system, stating that the services will contribute to creating dignity, safety, and opportunity for many dependent individuals. The initiative covers over 2,800 hostels and numerous other educational and welfare facilities.

