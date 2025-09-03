Trump's Administration Moves to Halt New England Wind Project

The Trump administration has announced plans to revoke the federal approval for the Avangrid New England Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts, according to new court documents filed Wednesday. This legal maneuver is the latest in a series of efforts by U.S. authorities to impede the progress of offshore wind energy projects.

This move follows recent statements about reconsidering the approval of another planned project, SouthCoast Wind, also located in Massachusetts. Offshore wind projects face rising costs and supply chain issues, and these hurdles come as the Trump Administration actively campaigns against these developments, labeling them as unsightly and flawed.

The Department of Justice has indicated plans to vacate the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's approval of the New England Wind project by October 10. This stems from a lawsuit alleging the project's approval violated federal environmental laws. Opposition is mounting as Avangrid and its parent company, Iberdrola, remain silent while project timelines and future prospects hang in balance.

