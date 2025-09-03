Maharashtra Government Moves Ahead Amid Maratha Reservation Developments

A day after activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal indicated that the government is in discussions with legal advisors regarding its decision on Maratha reservations. Bhujbal encouraged leaders and party workers to be patient while these talks continue, especially during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations.

In a bid to address the concerns surrounding Other Backwards Classes (OBC) community issues, the Maharashtra Cabinet has created a six-member subcommittee, comprised of ministers from each party. This initiative aims to deliver relief and solutions post-De-Mc, particularly after the Maratha reservation decision.

Manoj Jarange, a prominent Maratha reservation activist, ceased his prolonged fast upon the presentation of a Government Resolution by the Maharashtra cabinet subcommittee. Jarange's demand was to classify all Marathas under the OBC Kunbi sub-caste to facilitate access to reservations in jobs and education. His emotional reaction was seen as a significant victory for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)