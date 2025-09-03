Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Moves Ahead Amid Maratha Reservation Developments

Following Manoj Jarange's decision to call off his hunger strike, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced ongoing discussions with legal advisors. In response to Maratha reservation issues, the government has formed a cabinet subcommittee to address OBC concerns. The move follows Jarange's acceptance of a government resolution to include Marathas under the Kunbi category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:22 IST
Maharashtra Government Moves Ahead Amid Maratha Reservation Developments
Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal indicated that the government is in discussions with legal advisors regarding its decision on Maratha reservations. Bhujbal encouraged leaders and party workers to be patient while these talks continue, especially during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations.

In a bid to address the concerns surrounding Other Backwards Classes (OBC) community issues, the Maharashtra Cabinet has created a six-member subcommittee, comprised of ministers from each party. This initiative aims to deliver relief and solutions post-De-Mc, particularly after the Maratha reservation decision.

Manoj Jarange, a prominent Maratha reservation activist, ceased his prolonged fast upon the presentation of a Government Resolution by the Maharashtra cabinet subcommittee. Jarange's demand was to classify all Marathas under the OBC Kunbi sub-caste to facilitate access to reservations in jobs and education. His emotional reaction was seen as a significant victory for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
2
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
3
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global
4
Campus Clash: ABVP Protests Spark Tensions with SBSP Leader

Campus Clash: ABVP Protests Spark Tensions with SBSP Leader

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025