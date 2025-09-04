Wall Street stocks showed mixed outcomes on Wednesday, buoyed in part by Alphabet's surge following a favorable antitrust ruling, despite underwhelming U.S. labor market data. The JOLTS report indicated a decline in job openings, pressing on the Federal Reserve's looming interest-rate resolutions.

Despite gains in tech giants, a global selloff in long-term bonds raised alarms. Japanese, British, and U.S. yield increases reflected investor anxiety over debt sustainability and inflation, inciting a search for safer investment alternatives. Analysts warn of ongoing repercussions if economic reforms remain absent.

Political and economic developments further influenced market sentiment. British gilt yields and political strategies, along with U.S. tariff policies and manufacturing contractions, highlighted broader uncertainties, while the imminent U.S. rate cut provided a silver lining for European markets.