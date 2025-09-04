Left Menu

Alphabet Surge Boosts Wall Street Amid Bond Selloff, Gold Hits Highs

Wall Street stocks rebounded slightly as Alphabet shares surged post-antitrust ruling, while long-term bond selloff and soft labor market data limited gains. Alphabet's rise, along with Apple, balanced global bond concerns which pushed Japan's borrowing costs to record highs, causing gold prices to reach an all-time high as investors seek safe havens.

Updated: 04-09-2025 02:29 IST
Wall Street showed signs of recovery on Wednesday, largely driven by Alphabet's significant 9% surge following a favorable antitrust ruling. While major indices saw gains, market enthusiasm was tempered by disappointing labor market numbers and a selldown in long-term government bonds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly dipped by 0.05%, although the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite managed to climb 0.5% and approximately 1%, respectively.

Concerns over rising borrowing costs amidst a global bond selloff weighed heavily on the markets. Japanese government bond yields climbed to unprecedented levels, and the trend suggested potential continued increases unless political stability improves or economic reforms are implemented, as noted by Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing at a recent conference.

Amidst these financial shifts, gold prices reached an all-time high, signifying a shift towards safe-haven assets as investors grew wary of long-term bond sustainability. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and economic policy decisions, such as the anticipated U.S. rate cut, continued to influence market fluctuations around the world.

