Dollar Dips Amid Federal Reserve Controversy and Geopolitical Tensions

The dollar faced a downturn on Monday as the U.S. Department of Justice indicated plans to indict Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over his congressional remarks on a costly building project. This raised alarms about the independence of the Federal Reserve and could shape the currency's future standing.

Amidst the investigation, President Trump, who denies involvement, considers replacing Powell with a more dovish leader. This prospective change in leadership is unfolding against a backdrop of geopolitical events and economic reports that influence the dollar's strength.

Meanwhile, external factors like tensions in Iran and other global developments are putting additional pressure on the dollar, as markets brace for possible Supreme Court decisions on tariffs. The financial sector is closely watching as geopolitics and internal government actions intertwine.

