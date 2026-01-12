Left Menu

Germany Stresses Transatlantic Unity Amid U.S. Federal Reserve Controversy and Rare Earths Challenge

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasizes the importance of central bank independence amidst U.S. scrutiny of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. As global reliance on China's rare earths is questioned, Klingbeil advocates for European collaboration and increased production to secure critical materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:31 IST
Germany Stresses Transatlantic Unity Amid U.S. Federal Reserve Controversy and Rare Earths Challenge

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil underscored the significance of central bank autonomy on Monday, amid U.S. Justice Department scrutiny of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Speaking in Washington, Klingbeil reinforced Germany's commitment to this independence despite President Trump's pressure on Powell regarding interest rates.

In response to attempts by the U.S. administration to influence the Federal Reserve, Klingbeil labeled the situation a persistent conflict. He stressed the necessity of U.S.-Europe collaboration, warning against increasing division. The Minister emphasized the collective importance of dialogue, particularly underlining its global implications.

Attending a G7 meeting, Klingbeil focused on reducing reliance on Chinese rare earths. Highlighting Europe's need for production and economic strategies, he warned against anti-China alliances. Instead, he advocated for urgent EU production expansion and financing at the bloc level to mitigate raw material dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
2
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global
3
Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexico

Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexic...

 Global
4
Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026