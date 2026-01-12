Germany Stresses Transatlantic Unity Amid U.S. Federal Reserve Controversy and Rare Earths Challenge

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil underscored the significance of central bank autonomy on Monday, amid U.S. Justice Department scrutiny of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Speaking in Washington, Klingbeil reinforced Germany's commitment to this independence despite President Trump's pressure on Powell regarding interest rates.

In response to attempts by the U.S. administration to influence the Federal Reserve, Klingbeil labeled the situation a persistent conflict. He stressed the necessity of U.S.-Europe collaboration, warning against increasing division. The Minister emphasized the collective importance of dialogue, particularly underlining its global implications.

Attending a G7 meeting, Klingbeil focused on reducing reliance on Chinese rare earths. Highlighting Europe's need for production and economic strategies, he warned against anti-China alliances. Instead, he advocated for urgent EU production expansion and financing at the bloc level to mitigate raw material dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)