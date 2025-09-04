VPBank Securities Gears Up for Major IPO Offering

VPBank Securities is set to open new investment opportunities with its upcoming initial public offering, where it will release up to 25% of its shares to the public.

The company has announced that the IPO is scheduled to take place between the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026, signaling a significant step in its expansion strategy.

This strategic move by VPBank Securities aligns with its goals to enhance capital efficiency and broaden investor base, as stated in a recent company statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)