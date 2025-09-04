Navigating Through Disaster: Boats Bring Life-Saving Relief to Flood-Hit Punjab

In the midst of severe flooding that has left parts of Punjab devastated, boats have become a crucial aid in relief operations. Hanspal Traders, a firm based in Kapurthala, has stepped up by manufacturing and delivering boats to assist in these efforts.

Pritpal Singh Hanspal, who runs Hanspal Traders, shares that the venture into boat production stems from a sense of 'sewa' or voluntary service. Known primarily for producing railway coach parts, the company swiftly pivoted to address the pressing needs of flood-ravaged communities.

Despite operational challenges, including a significant staff shortage, Hanspal has already provided 50 boats in a week. Furthermore, he has made the design of the boats public, encouraging other local manufacturers to contribute to the relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)