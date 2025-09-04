Left Menu

Navigating Through Disaster: Boats Bring Life-Saving Relief to Flood-Hit Punjab

Hanspal Traders, a Kapurthala-based firm, is producing and distributing boats to aid flood relief in Punjab, which is experiencing severe flooding from swollen rivers. Despite workforce challenges, the firm is innovatively contributing to rescue operations, emphasizing community service during this devastating natural disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:46 IST
Navigating Through Disaster: Boats Bring Life-Saving Relief to Flood-Hit Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of severe flooding that has left parts of Punjab devastated, boats have become a crucial aid in relief operations. Hanspal Traders, a firm based in Kapurthala, has stepped up by manufacturing and delivering boats to assist in these efforts.

Pritpal Singh Hanspal, who runs Hanspal Traders, shares that the venture into boat production stems from a sense of 'sewa' or voluntary service. Known primarily for producing railway coach parts, the company swiftly pivoted to address the pressing needs of flood-ravaged communities.

Despite operational challenges, including a significant staff shortage, Hanspal has already provided 50 boats in a week. Furthermore, he has made the design of the boats public, encouraging other local manufacturers to contribute to the relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return

Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return

 China
2
Lloyds Bank's Bold Move: Performance Overhaul Sparks Job Uncertainty

Lloyds Bank's Bold Move: Performance Overhaul Sparks Job Uncertainty

 Global
3
India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

 Global
4
Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swells, Metro Access Limited Amid Flooding Concerns

Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swells, Metro Access Limited Amid Flooding Conce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025