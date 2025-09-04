Left Menu

Asian Markets Boosted by Dovish Fed Amid Bond Market Calm

Asian equities mostly rose on Thursday, recovering from a recent downturn due to dovish remarks by Federal Reserve officials and smooth Japanese debt auctions. However, Chinese shares plunged amid regulatory measures against speculation. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index fell slightly, dragged by China’s losses, with markets eyeing upcoming U.S. non-farm payroll data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:31 IST
Asian Markets Boosted by Dovish Fed Amid Bond Market Calm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks experienced a lift on Thursday following calming remarks from Federal Reserve officials and successful Japanese debt auctions, which helped ease anxiety in the bond markets. Major gains were observed in Australia, India, and Japan, while shares in China fell sharply due to regulatory interventions against speculative practices.

The MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan, slipped 0.2%, primarily due to a steep 2.6% drop in China's CSI 300 index, marking its third consecutive day of decline. Bloomberg reported that China's financial regulators are planning to implement measures to cool market speculation.

In the U.S., stock futures nudged up by 0.1% amid confidence bolstered by the Federal Reserve's stance and a smooth 30-year Japanese government bond auction. Australian equities rebounded, and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 1.6%, while India's Sensex increased by 1.1% after government tax reductions aimed at boosting consumer spending.

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return

Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return

 China
2
Lloyds Bank's Bold Move: Performance Overhaul Sparks Job Uncertainty

Lloyds Bank's Bold Move: Performance Overhaul Sparks Job Uncertainty

 Global
3
India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

 Global
4
Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swells, Metro Access Limited Amid Flooding Concerns

Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swells, Metro Access Limited Amid Flooding Conce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025