Gas Giants Unite: China and Russia's Energy Alliance Defies US Pressure

As the world watches, China and Russia are deepening their energy partnership in a move that seemingly defies American geopolitical strategies. In a high-profile military parade alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping demonstrated Beijing's unwavering support for Moscow.

Notably, energy giant Gazprom announced a major gas pipeline deal with China, marking a significant shift in global energy dynamics. The new Power of Siberia 2 pipeline aims to cement Russia's role as a leading gas supplier to China amid ongoing trade tensions with the U.S.

Despite potential challenges, such as price negotiations and China's energy diversification goals, this collaboration highlights a strategic stance against U.S. dominance. Both nations appear committed to navigating the new global landscape, solidifying their alliance amid evolving energy diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)