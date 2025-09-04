Left Menu

GST Overhaul: A Festive Gift for India's Economy

The GST council has reduced tax rates, marking a significant reform by merging slabs and offering exemptions on health-related services. Welcomed by Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa as a 'historic gift' from PM Modi, this change is expected to boost the economy as Diwali approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:25 IST
GST Overhaul: A Festive Gift for India's Economy
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the GST council has announced a sweeping reduction in Goods and Services Tax rates, hailed by many as a substantial boost for the Indian economy. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the reform as a 'big gift' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just in time for Diwali. According to Sirsa, the changes, including the exemption of health and life insurance premiums, will primarily benefit the common people and strengthen economic growth.

The decision, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduces a restructuring of GST rates by merging the existing 12% and 28% slabs into two primary rates: 5% and 18%. The 5% slab includes essential goods and services, such as food items, agricultural equipment, and health-related products. Meanwhile, the 18% category consolidates most consumer goods and professional services under a uniform tax rate.

The revised GST framework also maintains a 40% slab for luxury and sin goods, such as tobacco products and high-end vehicles. Crucially, educational and certain healthcare services remain GST-exempt. The reforms are envisioned to offer financial relief across various sectors, enhancing household savings and industrial growth ahead of the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revving Up India: GST Rationalisation Ignites Auto Industry

Revving Up India: GST Rationalisation Ignites Auto Industry

 India
2
Syria’s Silent Struggle: Drought and Its Aftermath

Syria’s Silent Struggle: Drought and Its Aftermath

 Syria
3
GST Rate Cut on Cement: Boosting India’s Infrastructure Growth

GST Rate Cut on Cement: Boosting India’s Infrastructure Growth

 India
4
Supreme Court Seeks Stand on Himalayan States' Environmental Crisis

Supreme Court Seeks Stand on Himalayan States' Environmental Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025