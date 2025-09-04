Left Menu

Historic GST Cut Hailed Amid Himachal Disaster

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur praised PM Modi's removal of 12% and 18% GST, highlighting relief in agriculture and healthcare. The decision is seen as bolstering 'Make in India'. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh battles monsoon devastation with areas declared disaster-hit, needing urgent relief and infrastructure restoration.

In a major policy shift, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition and BJP stalwart, Jai Ram Thakur, expressed strong approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's removal of the 12% and 18% GST slabs. Thakur lauded this decision as a 'historic step' offering significant relief to critical sectors like agriculture and healthcare.

Thakur emphasized that reducing the GST on agricultural equipment from 12% to 5% will greatly ease the financial burden on farmers. In healthcare, the tax elimination on generic medicines and health insurance, coupled with the exclusion of severe illnesses from special tax categories, marks a substantial relief effort.

Additionally, Thakur highlighted that everyday essentials are now taxed at lower rates, with bread and edible oils seeing cuts. He asserted that these reforms champion 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by enhancing the 'Make in India' initiative. While celebrating these changes, Thakur turned his attention to the monsoon-ravaged Himachal Pradesh, pressing for immediate governmental relief action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

