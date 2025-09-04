Left Menu

Monsoon Devastation: Shocking Losses in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has experienced catastrophic losses due to this year's monsoon, with 343 lives lost and extensive economic damage reported across the region. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, rain-related incidents have caused widespread disruption, affecting millions and leading to significant property and infrastructure damage.

04-09-2025
Rain lashes Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a devastating monsoon season, resulting in 343 fatalities, of which 183 were due to rain-related incidents like landslides and flash floods, and 160 due to road accidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported.

The SDMA's latest update highlights the massive scale of human and economic repercussions experienced across all 12 districts by September 3. A spokesperson described the monsoon as having caused unprecedented disruption, with countless lives uprooted.

The tragic toll from weather-related incidents includes deaths from landslides, flash floods, and other such occurrences, with Kangra, Mandi, and Chamba districts recording the highest casualties. Road accidents claimed 160 lives, with Chamba and Mandi reporting the most fatal incidents.

The season's disasters have wrought damages totaling ₹3,690.42 crore, impacting both private and public sectors severely. Over 1,372 homes were fully destroyed, over 4,000 partially damaged, and significant crop losses reported. Public infrastructure incurred damages exceeding ₹3,39,000 crore, affecting key departments and sectors. Animal and poultry losses have also been considerable.

Economically, Mandi district suffered the greatest loss, followed by Kangra and Una, while residents are urged to stay cautious as the monsoon continues to pose severe threats. The SDMA advises remaining vigilant, particularly in landslide-prone regions.

