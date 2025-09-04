Union Minister's On-Ground Assessment in Punjab's Flood-Ravaged Areas

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid a visit to the flood-stricken regions of Amritsar district in Punjab on Thursday. During his inspection, Minister Chouhan met with residents and listened to their concerns, focusing on the community's immediate needs in the aftermath of devastating rain-induced floods.

The Union Minister evaluated the destruction to agriculture caused by widespread waterlogging, engaging directly with farmers to understand the challenges they face. Chouhan's schedule included visits to several affected districts, namely Amritsar, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur, followed by a strategy meeting with local officials in Amritsar later in the evening.

Highlighting the central government's commitment, Minister Chouhan assured continuous monitoring and support in collaboration with the state administration. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc, submerging more than 1.5 lakh hectares of farmlands. As the flood situation persists, the central government remains actively involved in relief efforts alongside state authorities.

The region has been beset by heavy rainfall, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue alerts for thunderstorms and lightning. While Punjab anticipates a brief decrease in monsoon intensity, severe weather warnings remain in effect for North and South Haryana and Chandigarh, with ongoing concerns about further adverse weather conditions.

The Punjab government reported substantial human and agricultural toll, with 37 fatalities and extensive damage across 1,655 villages, primarily in Gurdaspur. Many districts endure significant agriculture setbacks, with approximately 1,75,216 hectares of land affected, including substantial crop loss in Mansa, Sangrur, and Kapurthala.