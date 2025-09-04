Left Menu

Historic U.S.-India Nuclear Milestone with ANEEL Fuel Export

The U.S. Department of Energy has granted Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) a significant export license for ANEEL fuel technology to India, marking a historic moment in U.S.-India nuclear cooperation. The collaboration aims to enhance nuclear safety, reduce waste, and strengthen energy security between the two nations.

In a significant leap forward for U.S.-India nuclear relations, the United States Department of Energy has issued a 10 CFR Part 810 Authorization to Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE). This license permits the export of CCTE's innovative ANEEL fuel technology to India, marking a historic moment in civil nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

Developed to enhance the safety and efficiency of Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), the thorium-enriched ANEEL fuel allows for higher performance, decreased waste, and increased energy security. U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright emphasized the strategic importance of this move, which aims to reignite the U.S.-India 123 Agreement, fostering strengthened bilateral ties.

With this historic approval, CCTE is set to collaborate closely with Indian partners, like the Department of Atomic Energy and Nuclear Power Corporation India Limited, to drive the commercialization and deployment of this advanced nuclear technology. The partnership underscores a milestone achievement in energy innovation and international collaboration.

