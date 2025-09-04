Government Launches Onion Sales at Affordable Prices to Curb Inflation

In a significant move to manage food inflation, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, flagged off mobile vans for retail onion sales priced at Rs. 24 per kg in New Delhi. This initiative marks the start of a strategic release from the government buffer, aiming to make essential vegetables more affordable.

Minister Joshi emphasized that controlling food inflation is a top priority for the Indian government. Recent price stabilization measures have effectively curbed the inflation rate, which hit its lowest in nearly eight years in July 2025 at 1.55%. The targeted onion disposal in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad is part of this broader effort to stabilize prices.

The annual estimated onion production stands at 307.71 lakh tonnes, which is 27% higher than the previous year. With no export restrictions, a robust pace continues, while 3 lakh tonnes have been procured for the government's buffer stock. Innovative technology bolsters efforts, ensuring transparency and efficient management of procurement and sales operations.