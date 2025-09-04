Left Menu

IGNOU Reigns Supreme in NIRF 2025: Excellence in Open Learning Celebrated

IGNOU has once again clinched the top spot in the NIRF 2025 rankings for Open Universities, showcasing its leadership in open and distance learning. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Uma Kanjilal credited the achievement to the university's faculty and staff, emphasizing the mission to provide accessible, quality education across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:59 IST
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has clinched the top spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 for the Open Universities category, reinforcing its pioneering status in open and distance learning (ODL) and online education across India.

IGNOU's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Uma Kanjilal, expressed gratitude to the university's faculty and staff for their dedicated efforts contributing to this milestone. 'Our mission remains to provide accessible and quality education to all. We aim to enhance the use of digital tools, ensure easy access even in remote areas, and promote learning through vernacular, multimedia, and blended approaches,' she added.

The NIRF rankings, established by India's Ministry of Education in 2015, evaluate institutions based on teaching quality, research, graduation outcomes, inclusivity, and reputation, serving as a benchmark for higher education excellence. IGNOU's repeated success in securing the top position highlights the significant role of open education in fostering an inclusive, knowledge-driven society. Serving a vast learner base both in India and abroad, IGNOU continues to lead as the world's largest open university through innovative pedagogical and technological advancements.

