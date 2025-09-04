Left Menu

Canada's Trade Deficit Narrows Amid Rising Exports to the U.S.

Canada's trade deficit decreased significantly in July, driven by rising exports of crude oil and passenger cars to the U.S., countering the effects of U.S. tariffs. Despite the overall export increase, export volumes to countries other than the U.S. declined, reflecting broader market challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:12 IST
Canada's Trade Deficit Narrows Amid Rising Exports to the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In July, Canada's trade deficit narrowed significantly as the country boosted exports, particularly in crude oil and passenger cars, to its primary trading partner, the United States, according to Statistics Canada. The trade deficit stood at C$4.94 billion ($3.57 billion), considerably lower than June's C$5.98 billion figure but still higher than last year's reading.

Analysts had projected a trade deficit of C$4.75 billion for July. This marks the sixth straight month of deficits, following the imposition of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump. Nonetheless, the trade deficit has been improving since the record C$7.6 billion deficit observed in April, indicating gradual recovery.

While exports to the U.S. rose by 5% in July, boosting Canada's trade surplus with its southern neighbor to C$6.7 billion, exports to other countries continued to decline. With a downturn in the Canadian dollar and expectations of a forthcoming interest rate cut, the country's economy faces ongoing challenges despite the trade improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025