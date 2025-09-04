Rescue Mission: Helicopters Airlift Devotees Stranded in Manimahesh Yatra

In an ambitious rescue effort, the Chamba district administration is working under the direct supervision of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to evacuate devotees stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra. On Thursday, authorities commenced the transport of approximately 500 pilgrims from Bharmour to Chamba, utilizing vehicle convoys. To ensure safety on damaged roads, adequate security personnel have been deployed, and essential services such as food and water are being provided to prevent any inconvenience.

Despite challenging weather conditions, a government representative disclosed that a small helicopter performed seven sorties to airlift 35 ailing and elderly pilgrims to safety in Chamba. Meanwhile, the Air Force's MI-17 helicopter remains on standby at Pathankot for emergencies. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi is personally overseeing operations on the ground, demonstrating significant commitment by walking from Chamba to Bharmour to ensure the welfare of the pilgrims.

The state government affirms its dedication to ensuring the safety of residents and visiting pilgrims. However, the state faces tragic losses since June 20, with 343 deaths, including 183 from natural disasters and 160 from road accidents, as reported by the State Disaster Management Authority. An assessment up to September 3 shows unprecedented human and economic damage across all districts, highlighting the monsoon's extensive impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)