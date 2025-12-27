Striking Tensions: Doctors Rally for Justice in Himachal Pradesh

Medical services have taken a hit in Himachal Pradesh as resident doctors commenced an indefinite strike on Saturday. The strike comes in protest against the swift termination of a doctor who got into a physical altercation with a patient.

The decision to let go of the doctor was met with widespread dissent within the medical fraternity. Patients, particularly those from remote areas, expressed difficulties due to the reduced availability of medical care, exacerbated by harsh winter conditions and a tourist influx.

Efforts to mitigate the impact included assigning alternate staff to emergency duties and maintaining essential health services. Discussions between the Resident Doctors' Association and government officials are ongoing to resolve the clash, as the call for justice remains fervent among the doctors.

