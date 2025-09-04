Empowering Women: Assam's Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan Transforms Lives

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday highlighted the positive impact of the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in alleviating financial strain for women previously burdened with high-interest loans. According to Sarma, the Rs 25,000 revolving fund under this initiative empowers women to undertake productive activities.

Speaking at a cheque distribution event in Sonitpur district, Sarma revealed that the state has about 4 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) with over 40 lakh women members. Among them, 8.5 lakh women earn over Rs 1 lakh annually, earning the title 'Lakhpati Baideus,' and some even progress to 'Maha Lakhpati Baideus', earning up to Rs 10 lakh annually.

The Chief Minister ceremonially distributed cheques to 31,224 women SHG members, urging recipients to use the financial aid for sustainable income-generating activities and strengthening family enterprises. The state government has committed Rs 4,000 crore for initial funding and plans incremental support over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)