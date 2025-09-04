Meghalaya's Leap in Organic Farming: A New Era Begins

Meghalaya marked a significant milestone as Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh launched the state's first aseptic pulp processing unit at Jirang Organic Agro Farmers' Producer Company Ltd in the Nonglum area of Ri-Bhoi district. Addressing the attendees, the minister underscored the pivotal role of farmers, whom she referred to as the 'jewels of the state'.

The minister emphasized the indispensable contribution of farmers to society, acknowledging their hard work and determination. She reassured that with governmental support, no ambition is out of reach. The event underscored the administration's ongoing efforts to create pathways for agricultural advancement and urged farmers to collaborate and express their challenges.

Lyngdoh further advocated for organic farming, urging a return to traditional methods used by earlier generations and voiced concerns about the long-term effects of chemical fertilizers on health. Praising Ri Bhoi as a district blessed with natural abundance, she called on farmers to aid its economic development, promising committed support from the government to aid agricultural communities.

