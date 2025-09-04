Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Faces Ongoing Crisis

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of a punishing monsoon season that has claimed 355 lives since June. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reports that 194 deaths were due to rain-induced incidents such as landslides and flash floods, while 161 were road accident fatalities.

As of Thursday evening, 1,208 roads, including four national highways, remained blocked. Additionally, 1,885 distribution transformers were disrupted, and 824 water supply schemes were affected, according to the SDMA's public utility report.

Restoration teams are tirelessly working to re-establish connectivity, power, and water supplies. However, ongoing landslides are hampering efforts across several districts, especially in Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla. Officials report that disasters have caused over Rs 3,787 crores in damages, and the public is advised to exercise caution and heed weather alerts.

