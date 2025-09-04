Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Faces Ongoing Crisis

The relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in 355 fatalities since June, with significant infrastructure damage. Disrupted roads, power outages, and water supply issues persist as recovery efforts continue. Officials urge caution and adherence to weather advisories to navigate this challenging period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:11 IST
Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Faces Ongoing Crisis
Rain lashes Shimla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of a punishing monsoon season that has claimed 355 lives since June. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reports that 194 deaths were due to rain-induced incidents such as landslides and flash floods, while 161 were road accident fatalities.

As of Thursday evening, 1,208 roads, including four national highways, remained blocked. Additionally, 1,885 distribution transformers were disrupted, and 824 water supply schemes were affected, according to the SDMA's public utility report.

Restoration teams are tirelessly working to re-establish connectivity, power, and water supplies. However, ongoing landslides are hampering efforts across several districts, especially in Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla. Officials report that disasters have caused over Rs 3,787 crores in damages, and the public is advised to exercise caution and heed weather alerts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traffic Chaos in Delhi: Yamuna Floods Disrupt Wazirabad Bridge

Traffic Chaos in Delhi: Yamuna Floods Disrupt Wazirabad Bridge

 India
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: Lisbon's Historic Streetcar Accident Shocks Nation

Tragedy on the Tracks: Lisbon's Historic Streetcar Accident Shocks Nation

 Portugal
3
Karnataka Cabinet Clears CM in MUDA Plot Controversy

Karnataka Cabinet Clears CM in MUDA Plot Controversy

 India
4
Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Seizes 150th International Wicket Milestone

Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Seizes 150th International Wicket Milestone

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025