Ex-Servicemen Health Scheme Extended to Injured Military Cadets: Supreme Court Takes Action

The Indian government announced to the Supreme Court that injured military cadets, previously out-boarded from service, will be covered under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme. The decision follows the Court's attention to the struggles of injured cadets, urging for better insurance and resettlement provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:33 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Indian government has extended health benefits under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to military cadets injured during training and subsequently relieved from service. This declaration was made by the Additional Solicitor General before the Supreme Court amid ongoing concerns over the challenges faced by these cadets.

During the hearing, the government assured Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Prashant Kumar Mishra that these cadets are now eligible for the ECHS without paying the hefty ₹1.2 lakh fee. Furthermore, besides health benefits, the government committed to providing monetary assistance, including ₹12.5 lakh compensation for families in case of death and ex-gratia payments for injuries.

The Supreme Court urged the Centre to enhance insurance coverage for such cadets and consider economic realities like inflation. The Court also highlighted the need for a resettlement framework, suggesting that medical officers guide in assigning suitable roles for injured cadets, aligning with the Provisions of the PWD Act. Senior Advocate Rekha Palli was appointed as amicus curiae to support the Court further in this matter.

