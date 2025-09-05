U.S. State Department Facilitates Affordable Lenacapavir Access for HIV High-Burden Nations

The U.S. State Department unveiled a strategic plan on Thursday to distribute Gilead Sciences Inc's lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV prevention drug, to high-burden countries at cost. This initiative seeks to benefit two million individuals over the next three years, according to officials.

Gilead will provide lenacapavir to significant international programs, the Global Fund and the U.S. government's PEPFAR, at zero profit. Although unrelated to U.S. funding, the drug's supply has been finalized for low-income nations, a move aligned with efforts to address the global HIV/AIDS crisis.

Jeremy Lewin, a senior official from the State Department, acknowledged Gilead's generous offer, which greatly enhances the U.S. commitment to this cause. Without disclosing specific costs, Lewin emphasized the medication's advantages for breastfeeding and pregnant women and confirmed agreements with 12 countries for its distribution.