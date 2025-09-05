Left Menu

U.S. State Department Facilitates Affordable Lenacapavir Access for HIV High-Burden Nations

The U.S. State Department is collaborating with Gilead Sciences to provide lenacapavir, an HIV prevention drug, at cost to high-burden countries. This initiative aims to reach two million people in three years with support from the Global Fund and PEPFAR, without profit involved.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department unveiled a strategic plan on Thursday to distribute Gilead Sciences Inc's lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV prevention drug, to high-burden countries at cost. This initiative seeks to benefit two million individuals over the next three years, according to officials.

Gilead will provide lenacapavir to significant international programs, the Global Fund and the U.S. government's PEPFAR, at zero profit. Although unrelated to U.S. funding, the drug's supply has been finalized for low-income nations, a move aligned with efforts to address the global HIV/AIDS crisis.

Jeremy Lewin, a senior official from the State Department, acknowledged Gilead's generous offer, which greatly enhances the U.S. commitment to this cause. Without disclosing specific costs, Lewin emphasized the medication's advantages for breastfeeding and pregnant women and confirmed agreements with 12 countries for its distribution.

