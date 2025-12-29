Left Menu

U.S. Pledges $2 Billion Aid Amid Global Funding Cuts

The United States has pledged $2 billion in aid to support millions facing hunger and disease in various countries, following foreign aid cuts. Overseen by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, this initiative aims to improve aid efficiency and accountability.

In response to severe global funding cuts, the United States announced on Monday a $2 billion assistance package aimed at supporting millions of people suffering from hunger and disease across a dozen countries in the coming year.

This pledge, part of a newly devised mechanism for better aid delivery, comes after significant reductions in U.S. foreign aid spending under the Trump administration. Leading Western donors, including Germany, have also reduced contributions, shifting focus to defense spending.

While nations such as Yemen, Afghanistan, and Gaza will not receive U.S. funding under the new mechanism, officials remain optimistic about expanding support as additional contributions are made to the program overseen by the United Nations.

