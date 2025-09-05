Mega Rally Rocks Tura: GHADC Employees Demand 44 Months' Unpaid Salaries

In a powerful display of unity, the streets of Tura, Meghalaya, witnessed an overwhelming protest rally organized by employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) demanding the release of their overdue salaries. The rally, which took place on Thursday, saw the participation of numerous social organizations and civil society groups, firmly voicing their grievances over the staggering 44-month salary backlog.

The protest was led by a coalition of groups, spearheaded by the Garo Students Union, who marched in solidarity alongside hundreds of GHADC staff. Demonstrators took over the main routes of Tura town with banners and placards, setting the tone for a tense standoff. Arphina M Sangma, a GHADC employee, spoke candidly about the dire situation faced by affected families, where lack of basic necessities has severely impacted their lives, particularly the education and healthcare of their children.

This massive rally forced a temporary shutdown of businesses across Tura as the aggrieved employees and supporters converged. The Executive Committee of the GHADC recently proposed partial payments as a stopgap measure, promising regular disbursements by November. However, distrust runs deep, as employees demand the full amount of their long-due salaries. The state government, under Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, expressed willingness to assist, conditional on financial reforms to prevent future crises. Yet, this intervention sparked criticism and fears of jeopardizing the council's autonomy, deepening the existent deadlock.

