Left Menu

Adani Power's Strategic Stock Split: A Game-Changer for Investors

Adani Power has gained shareholder approval to split its stock in a 1:5 ratio, as announced in an August 1, 2025, postal ballot notice. The split aims to boost investor participation without altering share capital. The number of shares will rise from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore post-split.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:44 IST
Adani Power's Strategic Stock Split: A Game-Changer for Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power has officially received shareholders' endorsement for a significant stock split in a 1:5 ratio, a move facilitated through a postal ballot notice issued on August 1, 2025. The resolution passed with the necessary majority, according to the regulatory filing accompanying the notice.

The postal ballot detailed the division of each equity share, originally valued at Rs 10, into five fully paid shares worth Rs 2 each, maintaining equal status. Voting commenced on August 6 and concluded on September 4. The company board's approval on August 1, 2025, paves the way for increased participation from small and retail investors.

No changes will occur to the authorised, issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital of the company due to the stock division. Upon completion, the total equity shares will rise from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore. Since its 1996 inception and 2009 listing, Adani Power has witnessed substantial business growth and market value enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop India: Andhra CM

Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop In...

 India
2
Swiss economy minister is travelling to US, business group says

Swiss economy minister is travelling to US, business group says

 Germany
3
Assam govt employees to get 'special casual leave' in Nov to spend time with parents

Assam govt employees to get 'special casual leave' in Nov to spend time with...

 India
4
AI Express' Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes PAN-PAN call; plane lands safely

AI Express' Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes PAN-PAN ca...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025