Adani Power's Strategic Stock Split: A Game-Changer for Investors

Adani Power has officially received shareholders' endorsement for a significant stock split in a 1:5 ratio, a move facilitated through a postal ballot notice issued on August 1, 2025. The resolution passed with the necessary majority, according to the regulatory filing accompanying the notice.

The postal ballot detailed the division of each equity share, originally valued at Rs 10, into five fully paid shares worth Rs 2 each, maintaining equal status. Voting commenced on August 6 and concluded on September 4. The company board's approval on August 1, 2025, paves the way for increased participation from small and retail investors.

No changes will occur to the authorised, issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital of the company due to the stock division. Upon completion, the total equity shares will rise from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore. Since its 1996 inception and 2009 listing, Adani Power has witnessed substantial business growth and market value enhancement.

