Mumbai: Large number of devotees visit Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to offer prayers

A large number of devotees visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Friday morning to offer prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This year's festivities will conclude tomorrow with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, where idols will be immersed in water, marking the end of the grand celebration. Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh idols, has been a central part of the city's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for decades. Hosted by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl, the pandal draws lakhs of devotees each year.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. It is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. This year's festivities will conclude on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, where idols will be immersed in water, marking the end of the grand celebration.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, paid a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday evening to offer prayers at the famous Ganesh pandal. Earlier, actresses Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty were spotted seeking the blessings of lord Bapa at Lalbaugcha Raja. A few days ago, 'Param Sundari' co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra also paid a sacred visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganpati's blessings.

Actor Anil Kapoor also visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal a few days ago and offered prayers there. He was joined by his wife, Sunita. The couple looked extremely happy as they sought Lord Ganesha's blessings and met with other devotees. (ANI)

