Mumbai Police receives bomb threats on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai Police received a threatening message on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, sent to the official WhatsApp number of the city's traffic police. The message claimed that 34 vehicles in Mumbai had been planted with human bombs and that the city would shake after the blasts. The sender, identifying himself as a member of an organisation calling itself "Lashkar-e-Jihadi," further alleged that 14 Pakistani terrorists had already infiltrated India.

Following the message, Mumbai Police have heightened security across the city and launched an investigation into the threat from all possible angles. Police said, "The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast. Mumbai Police is alert, and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated."

The 10-day Ganeshotsav festival begins on Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, and concludes with elaborate immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi. On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, the idol is carried in a public procession accompanied by music and group chanting, and then immersed in a nearby body of water, such as a river or sea, during the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, marking the end of the grand celebration.

This year, the festival of Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Saturday, September 6, 2025. (ANI)

