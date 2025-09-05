Successful water conservation and educational facilities project in Gokawadi village

Pune - Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of The Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), an integrated soil-water conservation and agricultural development project was successfully implemented in Gokawadi village of Bhor taluka in collaboration with 'Vanarai'. This transformative initiative was designed to address water scarcity, promote sustainable farming practices, and improve access to modern education for rural communities.

A formal handover ceremony was held in Gokawadi village. The company's officials Hon'ble Deepak Chande and Sunil Salunke along with Vanarai officials, were present at this event. Under this project, 15,000 cubic meters of silt were removed from various water bodies to increase the water storage capacity. Old water storage structures were repaired and new structures were constructed. Water-absorbing trenches, contour trenches, and farm bunding etc activities were implemented for groundwater recharge. Mulching and drip irrigation systems were set up in demonstration plots and an emphasis on organic farming for efficient water use and improving soil health. Also, horticulture was encouraged by distributing 2,400 Kesar mango seedlings to farmers. Community empowerment was achieved by training programs and social awareness (IEC) activities. These collective efforts have helped turn previously barren lands into productive farmland, supporting increased cultivation and a growing shift toward horticultural crops, especially during the Rabi season.

In addition, a joint initiative was also undertaken by 'The Clearing Corporation of India Limited' (CCIL) and 'Vanarai' to provide educational infrastructure in 22 rural schools in Bhor taluka of Pune district. The schools were equipped with modern equipment and educational material like computers, projectors, printers, water filters, science lab material, tables and chairs.These upgrades have enabled the adoption of digital education, provided students with access to better learning tools, and created a safe and inspiring educational environment.

This integrated initiative by CCIL and Vanarai is emerging as a model for sustainable rural development by focusing on soil-water conservation, agricultural enhancement, and educational empowerment. It demonstrates how corporate social responsibility and grassroots partnerships can create a significant and lasting impact in rural India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)