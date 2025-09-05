Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:35 IST
Closely monitoring situation, says Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels on malware incident
  • Country:
  • India

The country's biggest hospitality player Indian Hotels Company Limited has reported a malware incident, saying immediate action has been taken to contain the impact and secure its systems, maintaining that the Tata Group-owned firm is closely monitoring the situation while operating business as usual.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) informed about the incident in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

''We would like to inform the exchanges that the Company has detected a malware incident, affecting select IT systems and immediate action has been taken to contain the impact and secure the systems. The relevant authorities have been duly notified. The Company continues to monitor the situation closely while operating business as usual,'' Indian Hotels Company Limited stated in the filing.

Benares Hotels, a subsidiary of IHCL, also posted a similar regulatory filing on Friday, informing the stock exchanges regarding the IT security incident.

Benares Hotels Limited is a listed public limited company incorporated in 1971. The company operates its hotels Taj Ganges and Nadesar Palace in Varanasi and Ginger Hotel, Gondia in Maharashtra. It became a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Limited in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

