Rising Toll: Punjab Floods Claim 43 Lives, Rescue Efforts Intensify
Punjab's flood death toll reached 43 as rescue and relief operations ramped up. AIIMS Delhi dispatched a specialized medical team to support affected areas. The National Disaster Response Force has rescued over 1,500 villagers, with ongoing efforts to provide relief and relocate residents to safer zones.
The devastating floods in Punjab have claimed 43 lives, as reported on Friday. In response, rescue and relief operations have intensified with a medical team from AIIMS Delhi dispatched to provide aid in the affected areas, according to officials.
Deaths were recorded across multiple districts, including Amritsar, Barnala, and Hoshiarpur, among others. Meanwhile, three individuals remain missing as efforts continue under challenging circumstances.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is actively involved in delivering aid to areas like Fazilka, where the Satluj river has flooded substantial sections. Over 1,500 villagers have been rescued, and the NDRF notes that ongoing relocation efforts are crucial to safeguarding lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
