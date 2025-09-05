UP's Landmark Move: Cashless Medical Care for Nine Lakh Teachers Unveiled on Teacher's Day

On Teacher's Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a monumental initiative granting cashless medical treatment to teachers, a benefit poised to impact approximately nine lakh families. This announcement, unveiled during an event at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, aims to cover educators across primary, secondary, and aided educational institutions, including Shiksha Mitras and support staff.

The Chief Minister heralded the development as a 'historic' step, emphasizing its role as a government tribute to the pivotal contributions of educators. Despite financial challenges during health emergencies, teachers and their families will now receive essential support, reflecting the government's broader commitment to educational welfare and reform.

In addition to the medical initiative, the CM inaugurated smart classrooms and handed out tablets, asserting that educators play a critical role beyond mere knowledge dissemination and are architects of the nation's foundation. These efforts align with ongoing reforms like Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar that have revitalized educational infrastructure. The initiative also responds to historical issues such as exam malpractice, underscoring a commitment to transparency and quality. Moving forward, increased allowances for Shiksha Mitras and additional reforms will be considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)